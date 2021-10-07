Naveen distributes BSKY Smart Health Card in Brahmagiri

Insight Bureau: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has launched the distribution of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart health cards in Puri district today. The CM distributed the smart health cards from Brahmagiri.

Over three lakh beneficiaries of the district will get the smart health cards. Chief Minister also inaugurated several development projects worth Rs 1006 crore in Puri.

The BSKY smart health card, which is the first of its kind service in the country, enables the beneficiary access to medical services at all Government hospitals of the State and more than 200 private hospitals of the State and outside without any financial problem.

With the BSKY Smart Health Card, each family can avail treatment benefits up to Rs 5 lakh per annum under the scheme and in case of women family members, the limit is Rs 10 lakh.

Earlier, CM Naveen Patnaik had launched BSKY Smart Health Cards in Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Balangir and Gajapati.