MP Sujeet Kumar reviews Development Work at his Adopted GPs

Insight Bureau: Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar visited Sagada and Bhatangpadar in Kalahandi District of Odisha and reviewed the development work undertaken by him. He toured most of the villages under these panchayats and interacted with local people too.

During his visit, Sujeet Kumar was accompanied by the Government officials and village volunteers. He conveyed the benefits of various social welfare schemes of the Odisha Government and encouraged the villagers to avail those.

MP Sujeet Kumar hailed the collective efforts of the women in the form of SHGs that result in income generation activities. He assured the Women SHGs of all kinds of training and support through existing Odisha Government’s schemes for setting up small businesses.

Sujeet Kumar interacted with the local youths and emphasized upon the critical role they will play in village development and reiterated support to them wherever required in the “SAGY Samavesh” organized in both the GPs.

As per CM Naveen Patnaik’s call for “Samajik Seva Karjyakrama” to be taken up across the state from 2nd Oct to 2nd Nov, he initiated cleanliness drives in both the GPs alongwith the village volunteers.

Sujeet Kumar also visited his adopted Sagada and Bhatangpadar High Schools under “Mo School” programme. He interacted with the teaching faculty and discussed about the various requirements of the school. He also reviewed the ongoing development work of Sagada High School which is being transformed under the High School Transformation program under 5T initiative of Govt. of Odisha.

These Gram Panchayats were chosen by Sujeet Kumar for development work as they have 97% ST & SC population who needed immediate attention.