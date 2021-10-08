TNI Evening News Headlines – October 8, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 267 more COVID positive cases & 144 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 183 local contact cases and 84 quarantine cases.

➡️ 522 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1017116.

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra Death: Odisha Crime Branch terms it as accidental death. Case registered against wife Bidya Bharati under sections 285/304-A IPC.

➡️ Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev’s Bail plea rejected in connection with attacking BJP Balugaon Mandal chairman, sent to Jail.

➡️ Odisha Weather Update: IMD issues Yellow Warning, lightning & heavy rain alert in 11 districts.

➡️ Odisha Civil Service Examination 2019: Aswini Kumar Panda has topped the list, OPSC recommends 153 candidates.

➡️ Body of CRPF Jawan from Odisha found near Railway Tracks in Assam.

➡️ Bail plea of gangster Raja Acharya rejected by Orissa High Court.

India News

➡️ Mumbai Drug Bust Case: Bail pleas of Aryan Khan, 2 others rejected. They will be kept in quarantine cell for 3-5 days in Arthur Jail.

➡️ Major Reshuffle in Delhi Police, 32 IPS officers transferred.

➡️ NIA Special Court in Bengaluru convicted three accused, who are residents of Tamil Nadu for their involvement in the 2016 Mysuru court blast case.

➡️ Notorious Ganja mafia Akbar Khan arrested by Jeypore Sadar Police; handed over to Chhattisgarh Police.

➡️ Tata Group wins bid for acquiring Air India.

➡️ Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish will appear before SIT on Saturday, says father Union Minister of State Ajay Misra.

➡️ Delhi Government employees who haven’t taken at least the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine will not be allowed to attend office from 16th October till they have taken the first dose vaccination.

World News

➡️ At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghanistan mosque blast.

➡️ Two journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia win Nobel Peace Prize for defending freedom of expression.

➡️ Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi held talks by telephone today.

➡️ Death toll rise to 22 in earthquake in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.