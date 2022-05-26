Morning News Insight – May 26, 2022

🔸 Veteran Odia Actor Biraj Das, passes away at the age of 63, due to cancer.

🔸 Puri firing incident:Two more detained; father of accused attributed ‘murder’ to love affair.

🔸 Odisha reports 11 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 79.

🔸 Bolangir medical student death: NHRC seeks report from Odisha Chief Secretary.

🔸 India reports 2628 new Covid cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 15,414.

🔸 India looks after its own interests, just like Europe: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Russia imports amid Ukraine conflict.

🔸 3 terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter that broke out in Kupwara, J&K.

🔸 Congress MP Karti Chidambaram arrives at CBI Headquarters in connection with the alleged visa scam case. “I have not felicitated a single Chinese national in getting a visa,” he said.

🔸 TV Artist Amreena Bhat shot dead by the Terrorists in Budgam, Kashmir last night. Her nephew was injured in the attack.

🔸 BSE Sensex jumps 353.1 points to 54,102.36 points in early trade; Nifty climbs 104.1 points to 16,129.90 points.

🔸 Royal Challengers Bangalore qualified for the second eliminator after a 14-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. Rajat Patidar (112*) was declared ‘Player of the Match’.

🔸 KL Rahul becomes first player to score 600-plus runs in 4 IPL seasons.

🔸 Govt of Pakistan orders deployment of Army troops in the wake of law and order situation in Islamabad. Several PTI workers were arrested for rioting and arson.

🔸 Reports: NATO members informally agree not to supply Ukraine with aircraft and tanks lest Russia would consider it as a full-fledged War.

🔸 Taliban signs deal with UAE to run Afghan airports.

🔸 Pakistan Police is accused of using 7-8 yr old expired tear gas against Imran Khan’s supporters to disperse the crowd.

🔸 Zelensky: ‘Russia advancing aggressively in east, we need weapons.’

🔸 Israel turns down US request to approve missile supplies to Ukraine.

🔸 Russia loads cruise missiles onto submarines in Crimea.

🔸 Student caught with AK-47 rifle outside his high school in Richardson, Texas.

🔸 268 confirmed cases of Monkeypox across 21 countries in the World. No cases found in India yet.

🔸 U.S. reports more than 200,000 new coronavirus cases, highest since February 9, 2022.

🔸 Report claims Bill Gates spent millions into ‘Dark Money Fund’ attacking Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

🔸 Huge asteroid to zoom past Earth on May 27, 2022.