Morning News Insight – May 26, 2022

๐Ÿ”ธ Veteran Odia Actor Biraj Das, passes away at the age of 63, due to cancer.

๐Ÿ”ธ Puri firing incident:Two more detained; father of accused attributed ‘murder’ to love affair.

๐Ÿ”ธ Odisha reports 11 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 79.

๐Ÿ”ธ Bolangir medical student death: NHRC seeks report from Odisha Chief Secretary.

๐Ÿ”ธ India reports 2628 new Covid cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 15,414.

๐Ÿ”ธ India looks after its own interests, just like Europe: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Russia imports amid Ukraine conflict.

๐Ÿ”ธ 3 terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter that broke out in Kupwara, J&K.

๐Ÿ”ธ Congress MP Karti Chidambaram arrives at CBI Headquarters in connection with the alleged visa scam case. โ€œI have not felicitated a single Chinese national in getting a visa,” he said.

๐Ÿ”ธ TV Artist Amreena Bhat shot dead by the Terrorists in Budgam, Kashmir last night. Her nephew was injured in the attack.

๐Ÿ”ธ BSE Sensex jumps 353.1 points to 54,102.36 points in early trade; Nifty climbs 104.1 points to 16,129.90 points.

๐Ÿ”ธ Royal Challengers Bangalore qualified for the second eliminator after a 14-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. Rajat Patidar (112*) was declared โ€˜Player of the Matchโ€™.

๐Ÿ”ธ KL Rahul becomes first player to score 600-plus runs in 4 IPL seasons.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

๐Ÿ”ธ Govt of Pakistan orders deployment of Army troops in the wake of law and order situation in Islamabad. Several PTI workers were arrested for rioting and arson.

๐Ÿ”ธ Reports: NATO members informally agree not to supply Ukraine with aircraft and tanks lest Russia would consider it as a full-fledged War.

๐Ÿ”ธ Taliban signs deal with UAE to run Afghan airports.

๐Ÿ”ธ Pakistan Police is accused of using 7-8 yr old expired tear gas against Imran Khanโ€™s supporters to disperse the crowd.

๐Ÿ”ธ Zelensky: ‘Russia advancing aggressively in east, we need weapons.’

๐Ÿ”ธ Israel turns down US request to approve missile supplies to Ukraine.

๐Ÿ”ธ Russia loads cruise missiles onto submarines in Crimea.

๐Ÿ”ธ Student caught with AK-47 rifle outside his high school in Richardson, Texas.

๐Ÿ”ธ 268 confirmed cases of Monkeypox across 21 countries in the World. No cases found in India yet.

๐Ÿ”ธ U.S. reports more than 200,000 new coronavirus cases, highest since February 9, 2022.

๐Ÿ”ธ Report claims Bill Gates spent millions into ‘Dark Money Fund’ attacking Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

๐Ÿ”ธ Huge asteroid to zoom past Earth on May 27, 2022.