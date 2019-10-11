Morning News Headlines (October 11, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good morning Readers! Here are the morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

15 gamblers arrested following raids at Bhimarao Petasahi area in Berhampur.

A Gramarakhi in Dharmagarh area of Kalahandi dist arrested on bribery charges.

Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on wishing Big B Amitabh Bachchan on his birth day today.

Bijepur Bypoll: Rs 19 lakh cash seized from car in Barpali area of Bargarh dist last night.

Police stop Sarathi;s bhajan at Matha Sahi in Bhadrak.

Ministry of Home Affairs directs states and union terirorries to pay around 10 per cent more each year to Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF).

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday morning left for Chennai from Beijing to attend the second informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mamallapuram.

Chennai City Police Commissioner reviews security arrangements ahead of PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit.

Director General of Income Tax, Patanjali: A total of Rs 4.52 Crores were recovered in the Income Tax raids yesterday.

Karnataka: Renowned saxophonist and Padma Shri awardee Kadri Gopalnath passed away in Mangaluru this morning.

An explosion has struck an Iranian oil tanker off Saudi Arabia’s coast: The Associated Press.