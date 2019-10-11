Morning News Headlines (October 11, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good morning Readers! Here are the morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
- 15 gamblers arrested following raids at Bhimarao Petasahi area in Berhampur.
- A Gramarakhi in Dharmagarh area of Kalahandi dist arrested on bribery charges.
- Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on wishing Big B Amitabh Bachchan on his birth day today.
- Bijepur Bypoll: Rs 19 lakh cash seized from car in Barpali area of Bargarh dist last night.
- Police stop Sarathi;s bhajan at Matha Sahi in Bhadrak.
- Ministry of Home Affairs directs states and union terirorries to pay around 10 per cent more each year to Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF).
- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday morning left for Chennai from Beijing to attend the second informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mamallapuram.
- Chennai City Police Commissioner reviews security arrangements ahead of PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit.
- Director General of Income Tax, Patanjali: A total of Rs 4.52 Crores were recovered in the Income Tax raids yesterday.
- Karnataka: Renowned saxophonist and Padma Shri awardee Kadri Gopalnath passed away in Mangaluru this morning.
- An explosion has struck an Iranian oil tanker off Saudi Arabia’s coast: The Associated Press.
