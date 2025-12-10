Moquim targets Bhakta Das, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge

TNI Bureau: While raising questions on PCC President Bhakta Charan Das’ leadership and calling for a change and reform within the party in his letter to Sonia Gandhi, former Barabati-Cuttack MLA Md. Moquim also raised questions on Rahul Gandhi, saying he was unable to meet him for 3 years when he was an MLA. Moquim also rejected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s leadership, saying an 83-year-old man can’t inspire the youth of the country.

Moquim, who aspired and lobbied hard in the past to become PCC President and even inched closer to BJD at one point of time, alleged that Bhakta Das’ ideology differs from them. He asked why a person who lost thrice in the past, was given charge of Odisha Congress.

Moquim also rejected the notion that Congress improved its performance in Nuapada Bypolls and dethroned BJD as the main Opposition. He said Congress suffered a heavy defeat in Bhakta Das’ bastion.

While raising questions on the party’s functioning style at the national level, and rejecting the leadership of Kharge, Rahul and Bhakta, Moquim urged Sonia to bring Priyanka Gandhi to forefront. “The Nation, especially the youth are waiting for Priyanka Gandhi to take a central, visible and active leadership role”. He also called for better role for leaders like Sachin Pilot, DK Shivakumar, A Revanth Reddy and Dr. Shashi Tharoor.

While calling himself a loyal and devoted worker of the Congress since his ancestral period, Moquim called for serious introspection and bigger reforms in the party, both at national level in Odisha.

It would be interesting to see how Congress High Command will react to Moquim’s outburst against Kharge, Rahul and Bhakta.