Deepavali Gets Global Recognition; UNESCO Adds It to Intangible Cultural Heritage List

TNI Bureau: Deepavali, India’s widely celebrated festival of lights, has received a major global honour after UNESCO added it to its Intangible Cultural Heritage List. The inclusion recognises Deepavali as a living cultural tradition that must be preserved and celebrated worldwide.

UNESCO announced the decision on social media, welcoming Deepavali as a new entry in its “Living Heritage” list.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness over the recognition, saying people in India and across the world are proud of this achievement. He described Deepavali as a festival deeply connected to India’s culture, values and civilisation, symbolising light, goodness and harmony.

The UNESCO listing highlights the cultural importance of Deepavali and aims to protect the festival while promoting global awareness. The Intangible Cultural Heritage List acknowledges living traditions such as festivals, rituals, music, dance and community practices passed down through generations.

With this recognition, Deepavali now holds a special place among globally celebrated cultural traditions.