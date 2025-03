TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid his last respects to former Union Minister Dr Debendra Pradhan at his residence in Delhi.

PM Modi met his son & Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik along with several other political personalities expressed deep condolences over the demise of former Union Minister.