List of Temporary Markets & Vending Centres in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: In a bid to provide relief to the common people during the lockdown period, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with a list of Temporary Markets and Vending Centres as well as Home Delivery of Medicines and other essentials.

👉 Temporary Markets – BMC has made provision of 44 Temporary Markets (Daily Haats) which will operate from 6 AM -1 1 AM. Social Distancing will be strictly enforced.

👉 Temporary Vending Centres – BMC has made provision of 100 Temporary Vending Centres at different ‘Mo Bus’ Bus Stops. The vendors will sell at Bus Stops from 7 AM – 10 AM in the morning and from 4 PM – 7 PM in the evening.

👉 Home Delivery of Medicines – BMC in coordination with Drug Controller Odisha, has identified 121 medicine stores within Bhubaneswar. Citizens can contact the medical stores through Call/WhatsApp. Follow the SOP posted for ordering of medicines.

👉 Home Delivery of Essential Items – BMC has made arrangements in coordination with big stores to deliver essential items at the doorsteps across Bhubaneswar, except the containment zones. The order shall be delivered within 5km and may take around 48 hours. Don’t CALL these numbers. Place order through WhatsApp only.

👉 Mobile ATM: Axis Bank has launched the Mobile ATM services in the containment zones of Bhubaneswar.

Timing: Sundarpada: 8 AM – 9 AM, Jadupur: 9:15 AM – 10:15 AM, Surya Nagar: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM, Bomikhal: 12 PM – 1 PM, Phase-wise across Bhubaneswar: 1 PM – 2 PM.