All 400 Samples tested -VE for COVID-19 in Odisha on April 8

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: There was a much needed relief for Odisha on Wednesday, as all 400 samples tested negative for COVID-19.

It was the highest-ever single day testing in Odisha. With no positive case being reported, the Odisha Govt seems to be on the right track in its fight against Corona. However, more stringent social distancing measures are needed to maintain the momentum.

👉 Total Samples Tested on Wednesday – 400
👉 RMRC – 264, AIIMS – 60, SCB – 76
👉 Positive – 0
👉 Negative – 400

👉 Total Tested till Date – 2,841
👉 Active Cases – 39
👉 Positive – 42
👉 Recovered – 2
👉 Death – 1

