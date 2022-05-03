Know how many SIM’s are under your name.

The Department of Telecommunications has launched the Telecom Analytics for Fraud management and Consumer Protection (TAF-COP) portal through which one can check the the number of mobile connections that is the number of SIM cards one has under their name whether with or without their knowledge to avoid fraudulent activities.

Though 100% available for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Rajasthan consumers only, consumers in others can access the website here: https://tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in/ .

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has always taken several measures to ensure proper allocation of telecom resources by Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to subscribers and protect their interests in ensuring reduction of frauds. As per existing guidelines, individual mobile subscribers can register up to nine mobile connections in their name.

The website has been developed to help subscribers, check the number of mobile connections working in their name, and take necessary action for regularising their additional mobile connections if any. However, the primary responsibility of handling the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) lies with the service providers.

The facilities provided in this portal are as under:

-Subscribers having more than nine multiple connections in their name will be intimated by SMS.

-Subscribers having more than nine multiple connections in their name can – Click here, to take necessary action.

-To check the status: Login into the website with your number and enter the “Ticket ID Ref No” in the “Request Status” box.

DoT has also released guidelines on Customer Acquisition. These guidelines permit registration of up to nine mobile connections in a Subscriber’s name.