Know the Bullion Rates Today: May 3, 2022

India is celebrating Akshaya Tritiya today. This year, the day coincides with Eid ul-Fitr. The country is celebrating both the festivals with great pomp and show after two years of break, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Among the festivities, buying gold is considered auspicious today. So, if you are heading out to buy gold, have a look at gold rates before doing so.

In India, the gold rate was Rs 47,200 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold on May 3, 2022. For 24-carat gold, the rate was Rs 51,510. The rates have remained the same as the markets are closed on the account of Eid ul-Fitr. For the last three days, the gold rates have been falling.

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country.

Today 22 Carat Gold Price Per Gram in India (INR) Gram Gold Rate Today Gold Rate Yesterday Daily Price Change 1 gram ₹ 4,720 ₹ 4,720 ₹ 0 8 gram ₹ 37,760 ₹ 37,760 ₹ 0 10 grams ₹ 47,200 ₹ 47,200 ₹ 0 100 grams ₹ 4,72,000 ₹ 4,72,000 ₹ 0 Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR) Gram Gold Rate Today Gold Rate Yesterday Daily Price Change 1 gram ₹ 5,151 ₹ 5,151 ₹ 0 8 gram ₹ 41,208 ₹ 41,208 ₹ 0 10 grams ₹ 51,510 ₹ 51,510 ₹ 0 100 grams ₹ 5,15,100 ₹ 5,15,100 ₹ 0

The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.