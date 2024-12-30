Kejriwal announces Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana; Rs 18,000 Monthly for Hindu, Sikh Priests

By Sagarika Satapathy
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced a new scheme ‘Pujari Granthi Samman Yojna’ for priests and granthis serving in the temples and gurdwaras of Delhi. They will be provided a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 under the scheme.
