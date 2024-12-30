Kejriwal announces Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana; Rs 18,000 Monthly for Hindu, Sikh Priests By Sagarika Satapathy On Dec 30, 2024 Share AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced a new scheme ‘Pujari Granthi Samman Yojna’ for priests and granthis serving in the temples and gurdwaras of Delhi. They will be provided a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 under the scheme. Related Posts IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Another shameful loss for India Dec 30, 2024 TNI Morning News Headlines – December 30, 2024 Dec 30, 2024 Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live. AAPArvind KejriwalHindu & Sikh PriestsPujari Granthi Samman Yojna Share FacebookTwitterWhatsApp
