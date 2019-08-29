‘Ragging Free Campus Abhiyan’ to organize STREET PLAY to create Awareness

TNI Bureau: To create awareness among students and youth about ragging and its harmful effect on educational atmosphere, the Ragging Free Campus Abhiyan is going to organize STREET PLAY ( Nukkad Natak / Patha Pranta Natak ) Competition on “Say No To Ragging” in the Month of September in Bhubaneswar.

Students/ Alumni Groups of Universities, Colleges, Technical & Management Institutions (Medical/Engineering/Management/ Law/ Social Work and other Educational Institutions) or any Street Play Groups working in Social/Voluntary Organisations Sector in Odisha can participate in this Competition, informed Abhiyan convenor Tejeswar Parida.

Winners will be awarded at a special function in Bhubaneswar. All the participants and the Groups to be awarded with Certificates of Participation. There have no Entry Fee for the participants.

Interested participants can call on given numbers for Registration:

• Tejeswar Parida, Convenor, Ragging Free Campus Abhiyan, Mob – 9439950078, 9937037376

• Mir Mohammad Alli, Co- Convenor, Mob- 9090087051

• Satyabrat Jena , Co-Convenor, Mob – 8249592525