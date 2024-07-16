Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Claims 228 kgs of Gold Missing from Kedarnath Temple

Kedarnath: Swami Avimukteshwaranand, the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, has sparked controversy by alleging a significant ‘gold scam’ at the revered Kedarnath temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva in the Garhwal Himalayan range of Uttarakhand. He claimed that 228 kilograms of gold is missing from the temple premises, highlighting the absence of any investigation into the matter.

“There is a gold scam in Kedarnath, why is this issue not being addressed? After this scam, they are now talking about building another Kedarnath in Delhi? This cannot be allowed. 228 kgs of gold is missing from Kedarnath and no inquiry has begun. Who is accountable for this?” Swami Avimukteshwaranand stated in his remarks to the media.

His comments have emerged amidst protests by priests at the Kedarnath temple opposing the construction of a new Kedarnath temple in Delhi. The controversy escalated recently when Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Delhi temple on July 10