Jay Dholakia dumps Late Father’s Party; joins BJP

TNI Bureau: Barely one month after his father Rajendra Dholakia’s demise, son Jay Dholakia dumped the BJD family and opted for BJP, which is in power now. BJP has started poaching Jay soon after Rajendra passed away. The Political Intelligence Network (PiN) had reported it on September 14 in its post.

Jay is all set to be fielded from Nuapada as BJP’s official candidate. BJP leader Basant Panda and his team are very upset at this development although efforts are being made to placate him. Basant Panda held Nuapada seat from 2014-19. His son Abhinandan Panda finished third in 2024 polls. BJP finished third in this seat in 2019 and 2024.

Political pundits blame BJD President Naveen Patnaik and his aide VK Pandian for the Nuapada mess. Naveen who stayed in Delhi for long time, could/did not retain Jay Dholakia. The question remains why Jay went to Delhi and whom he met! Is there a bigger nexus and deal behind Jay’s smooth transfer from BJD to BJP? Several questions are there, but no answers!

Meanwhile, Congress Candidate Ghasiram Majhi has emerged stronger following this political development. If BJD weakens further, it will help the Congress candidate, it’s believed.