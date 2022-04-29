IPL 2022 Points Table Updates – April 29, 2022

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav impressed with his bowling skills taking 4 wickets in 3 overs, while Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets in a brilliant final over.

By Shilpa B
ipl 2022
Insight Bureau: The 41st match between Delhi Capitals (DC) & Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhade Stadium proved unfavorable to KKR as they faced their 5th consecutive defeat. Delhi capitals won with 4 wickets, securing to 6th position on the list. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav impressed with his bowling skills taking 4 wickets in 3 overs, while Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets in a brilliant final over.

This is how the Points Table appears to be after yesterday’s match:

 

No. Teams P W L T Pts. NRR
1. Gujarat Titans 8 7 1 0 14 +0.371
2. Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 6 2 0 12 +0.561
3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 3 0 10 +0.600
4. Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 0 10 +0.334
5. Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 5 4 0 10 -0.572
6. Delhi Capitals 8 4 4 0 8 +0.695
7. Punjab Kings 8 4 4 0 8 -0.419
8. Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 6 0 6 -0.006
9. Chennai Super Kings 8 2 6 0 4 -0.538
10. Mumbai Indians 8 0 8 0 0 -1.000
