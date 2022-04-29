IPL 2022 Points Table Updates – April 29, 2022
Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav impressed with his bowling skills taking 4 wickets in 3 overs, while Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets in a brilliant final over.
Insight Bureau: The 41st match between Delhi Capitals (DC) & Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhade Stadium proved unfavorable to KKR as they faced their 5th consecutive defeat. Delhi capitals won with 4 wickets, securing to 6th position on the list. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav impressed with his bowling skills taking 4 wickets in 3 overs, while Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets in a brilliant final over.
This is how the Points Table appears to be after yesterday’s match:
|No.
|Teams
|P
|W
|L
|T
|Pts.
|NRR
|1.
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|+0.371
|2.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|+0.561
|3.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|+0.600
|4.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|+0.334
|5.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|-0.572
|6.
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|+0.695
|7.
|Punjab Kings
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|-0.419
|8.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|-0.006
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|-0.538
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|-1.000
Comments are closed.