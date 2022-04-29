IPL 2022 Points Table Updates – April 29, 2022

Insight Bureau: The 41st match between Delhi Capitals (DC) & Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhade Stadium proved unfavorable to KKR as they faced their 5th consecutive defeat. Delhi capitals won with 4 wickets, securing to 6th position on the list. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav impressed with his bowling skills taking 4 wickets in 3 overs, while Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets in a brilliant final over.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

This is how the Points Table appears to be after yesterday’s match: