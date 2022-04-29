Heatwave continues across Odisha

Insight Bureau: Sweltering temperature and heat wave conditions continue to hamper daily living and activities in the state of Odisha. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings stating that the oppressing conditions will prevail for the next 3-4 days.

Boudh recorded 45°C in the state, being the hottest. Heat wave warning has been issued in 11 districts of Odisha – Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Bargarh, Boudh, Balangir, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Angul. 8 places in the state recorded 44°C or above temperature whereas 13 places above 43°C.

The temperature is unlikely to change significantly in the next 2-3 days; temperature to remain 2 to 3°C above normal in interior districts.

“Maximum temperature in the state is likely to go up to 45 degree Celsius as day temperature will increase by 2 to 3 degree Celsius over interior districts in the next two days. The temperature will remain above 3 to 5 degrees above normal in most parts of Odisha for next 4-5 days. People are advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going out between 11 am to 3 pm,” the IMD forecast said.