Indo American man in US Air Force allowed to wear Tilak in Uniform

Insight Bureau: Darshan Shah, an Airman in the US Air Force has been granted a religious waiver to wear a Tilak while in uniform. Shah grew up in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, in a Gujarati household.

Darshan, an aerospace medical technician assigned to the 90th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, had been seeking a waiver since he joined the military two years back. His religious accommodation waiver was approved last month.