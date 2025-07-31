India UNITED in condemning Trump’s “Madness”

By Suman Rodrigues: India unitedly condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s sudden announcement of a 25% tariff on Indian imports, calling it “economic madness.” Political leaders, exporters, and civil society slammed the move, which Trump justified by citing India’s continued oil trade with Russia and “unfair trade practices.”

Opposition parties called it a failure of India’s foreign policy. Centre is studying the implications of the move and will take all necessary steps to safeguard India’s national interest, says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Exporters expressed shock as several U.S. buyers began cancelling or halting orders, especially in sectors like garments and gems. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations said the blow was unexpected and damaging.

Trump also imposed sanctions on six Indian firms allegedly linked to Iranian petrochemical trade, while extending trade relaxations to Pakistan. Critics called it “double standards” and “geo-political bullying.” India remains firm on its strategic autonomy despite mounting pressure.