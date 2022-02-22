India to bring back its Citizens from Ukraine

Insight Bureau: Air India’s special flight are assigned to bring back Indian citizens from Ukraine.

After the Indian government removed restrictions on the number of flights to Ukraine under the air bubble arrangement, Air India on February 18 announced that it will operate three Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26. The flights will operate to and from Boryspil International Airport, Ukraine.

Air India’s 1st special flight the Dreamliner B-787 aircraft departed for Ukraine from Delhi on Tuesday to bring back the helpless Indian nationals. The aircraft has a capacity of over 200 seats and will land in Delhi tonight.

On Thursday, the government removed the limit on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine to facilitate more citizens to return home.

In view of the growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Control Rooms are being set up in the Ministry of External Affairs as well as the Indian Embassy in Kyiv.

“Indian students are advised to get in touch with their respective student contractors for updates about flights, and to follow Embassy’s social media for more updates,” said the embassy.

Earlier on Tuesday February 15, the Embassy of India in Kyiv had issued an advisory urging the Indian citizens including students to keep the mission informed about their locations.

The United Nation Security Council (UNSC) is holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday at the request of Ukraine.