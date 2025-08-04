India strongly responds to American Hypocrisy

New Delhi: India has strongly responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of increased tariffs on Indian imports, calling the move “unjustified and unreasonable.” The comments came after Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said he would “substantially” raise tariffs on India over its continued purchase of Russian oil and alleged resale of it for profit.

Trump had already signed an executive order on July 31 imposing a 25% tariff on Indian imports, citing India’s high tariffs on U.S. goods and what he called “obnoxious” non-monetary trade barriers. He further linked the tariff to India’s energy and military purchases from Russia, and its involvement in the BRICS grouping, which he referred to as “anti-American.”

In a detailed statement released on August 4, India said it had started buying oil from Russia only after traditional suppliers diverted resources to Europe following the Ukraine conflict. At the time, the U.S. had encouraged India to do so in the interest of global energy stability, the statement noted.

The Ministry of External Affairs pointed out that India’s oil imports from Russia are essential for maintaining affordable energy prices for its citizens. It also highlighted that both the U.S. and the European Union continue significant trade with Russia, including imports of energy, fertilizers, chemicals, and metals.

“The same countries criticizing India have much higher trade volumes with Russia,” the statement said. “This targeting of India is both unfair and politically motivated.”

India said it will consult domestic stakeholders and take all steps necessary to protect its national interest and economic security. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament that the government is reviewing the impact of the new U.S. tariffs and preparing a suitable response.

The new tariffs are expected to take effect from August 7. Experts say this could make Indian exports less competitive compared to countries like Vietnam, Mexico, and Indonesia.