TNI Bureau: India erupted in vibrant Holi celebrations as millions marked the festival of colors with joy and tradition. The festival, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil, saw people smearing colors, lighting bonfires, and enjoying festive sweets.

Celebrations were especially grand in Mathura and Vrindavan, honoring Radha-Krishna’s divine love. As families reunited, the festival brought a wave of joy, heralding the arrival of spring.