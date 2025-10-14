India Beat West Indies by 7 Wickets, Seal 2-0 Series Win

New Delhi: India completed a 2-0 clean sweep against the West Indies in their two-match Test series, winning the second Test by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. The victory marked India’s first series win in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. So far, India have played seven matches in this cycle, winning four, losing two, and drawing one.

Resuming on the final day at 63 for 1, India needed just 58 more runs to reach the target of 121. KL Rahul guided the team home with an unbeaten 58, his 20th Test half-century, while Dhruv Jurel remained not out on 6. India lost Sai Sudharsan for 39 and captain Shubman Gill for 13, but reached the target comfortably in 35.2 overs. Earlier, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had fallen cheaply on Day 4.

West Indies had shown much more fight in the second Test after a one-sided defeat in the first match at Ahmedabad, which India had won by an innings and 140 runs. In Delhi, after being forced to follow on, West Indies batted well in their second innings, led by centuries from John Campbell (115) and Shai Hope (103). Justin Greaves also made an unbeaten 50, while Jayden Seales contributed 32 in a strong 79-run last-wicket stand. Their efforts helped the visitors avoid an innings defeat and take the match into the fifth day.

Kuldeep Yadav was India’s most successful bowler in the match, finishing with eight wickets across both innings. Washington Sundar, who also bowled long spells, said it was satisfying to take all 20 West Indies wickets on a slow and challenging pitch.

India had earlier declared their first innings at 518 for 5, after which the visitors were bowled out for 248 and made to follow on.

With this win, India moved to third place in the latest World Test Championship standings with four wins, two losses, and one draw from seven matches. They have earned 52 points with a points percentage of 61.90. Australia lead the table with a 100% record, followed by Sri Lanka with 66.67%. West Indies, on the other hand, have lost all five of their matches so far in the current WTC cycle.

After this series, India will travel to Australia for a three-match ODI series followed by five T20Is. Their home season resumes next month with a two-Test series against South Africa starting on November 14 in Kolkata.