Home Appliances: Know What Indian Households Own

Insight Bureau: The fruits of three decades of rapid growth in the world’s sixth largest economy are finally beginning to show up in households across India. 16% households in India own all 3 appliances – Television, Refrigerator and Washing Machine, a Twitter data showed.

About 33.1% urban households and 7.5% rural households own all 3 appliances – Television, Refrigerator and Washing Machine.

According to a Twitter data, 38% households in India own Refrigerators. It was 30% in 2015-16 whereas 18% households in India own Washing Machines. It was 13.6% in 2015-16.

Punjab is at the top of the list of states with highest percentage owning three appliances with 62.6% followed by Delhi- 60.7%, Haryana- 53.1%, Jammu and Kashmir- 41.5%, Kerala- 35.0%, Uttarakhand- 32.5%, Tamil Nadu- 22.6%, Rajasthan- 16.2%, Maharashtra-16.2% and Uttar Pradesh with 15.7%.