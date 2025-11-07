Give a Befitting Reply to “Beimaani”: Naveen Patnaik

Nuapada: In a high-voltage campaign for the upcoming Nuapada by-election, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik launched one of his sharpest attacks yet on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of “betrayal, lies, and false promises.” Addressing a massive rally in Nuapada on Friday, the former Chief Minister urged voters to give a “befitting reply to Beimaani” (betrayal) through their votes on November 11.

Campaigning for BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria, Patnaik charged that the BJP had “formed a government by deceit” and “stolen candidates” but could never win the hearts of the people. “They can form a government by lying. They can even steal candidates. But they cannot win the hearts of the people,” he declared, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Patnaik’s remarks came days after he accused the BJP of “candidate chori” (poaching) for fielding Jay Dholakia—the son of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia—as its nominee. “I saw pain and anger in your eyes,” he told the crowd, referring to his earlier rally at Komna, where he claimed BJP workers had tried to prevent people from attending. “You know how betrayal was done to you, to BJD, and to me. On November 11, give a strong answer to this betrayal with your vote. Bless Snehangini Chhuria and vote for the Conch symbol.”

The emotional undertone of Patnaik’s speech was matched by a fiery critique of the BJP’s governance in the state. Marking 500 days of the BJP government in Odisha, he asked voters whether any of the party’s promises before the 2024 elections had been fulfilled. “Have you received 300 units of free electricity, ₹3,500 pension, fertiliser on time, jobs for youth, or loans for Mission Shakti women? What did you get? Only betrayal… betrayal and double betrayal,” Patnaik said.

He contrasted the BJP’s Ayushman Bharat health scheme with the BJD’s Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), saying that under the BJP, people received “tension instead of treatment.” “Development does not happen through false propaganda. A government cannot run on lies and hollow promises,” he remarked.

Patnaik’s campaign trail, however, wasn’t without disruptions. His chartered flight from Bhubaneswar to Nuapada was delayed by around 25 minutes due to traffic-clearance issues. BJD leaders alleged the delay was deliberate to hinder his scheduled roadshows in Komna and Nuapada. Airport authorities, however, clarified that the delay was due to incomplete pilot documentation.

The former Chief Minister also paid tribute to the late Rajendra Dholakia, whose death triggered the by-poll, recalling that Nuapada district was established under his father Biju Patnaik’s leadership and had seen significant development under successive BJD governments.

The BJP swiftly hit back. National spokesperson Sambit Patra and Kalpana Dholakia, the widow of the late MLA, condemned Patnaik’s remarks, saying they had “hurt the sentiments of the bereaved family.” Patra alleged that the BJD had shown “insensitivity” towards Dholakia during his illness and failed to settle his air-ambulance bill despite assurances. “The BJD was insensitive towards Rajendra Dholakia during his illness. The party did not give him due respect,” Patra said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also responded sharply to Patnaik’s “betrayal” remarks, saying it was unbecoming of a Leader of Opposition to label Jay Dholakia as “Beiman” merely for joining the BJP. “The BJD itself has welcomed leaders from other parties in the past,” Majhi pointed out, citing examples of Rita Sahu, who moved from the Congress to the BJD before the 2018 Bijepur bypoll, and Tusharkanti Behera, who defected from the BJP to the BJD.

Majhi, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Singh Deo and State BJP President Manmohan Samal, held a roadshow in Nuapada, asserting that only a BJP victory could ensure the district’s all-round development. “Naveen Babu’s emotional speeches cannot hide 24 years of betrayal. People of Odisha and Nuapada stand with the BJP,” added BJP spokesperson Manoj Mohapatra.

As both parties intensify their campaigns, the “betrayal” narrative has taken centre stage in the Nuapada by-election, turning it into a prestige battle for both the BJD and the BJP. With polling scheduled for November 11, the contest has evolved into a test of loyalty, legacy, and credibility, between a former chief minister defending his record and a ruling party seeking to consolidate its power in Odisha.