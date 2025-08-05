Former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79

TNI Bureau: Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik died today after a prolonged illness. He was 79.

According to reports, the veteran leader was admitted at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi for the treatment of his prolonged sickness. But he died this afternoon at around 1 PM.

It is to be noted here that the veteran leader was the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019.

It was during his tenure that the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 and revoked the state’s special status on 5 August 2019.

Meanwhile, people from different walks of life condoled Mallik’a death.