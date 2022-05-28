Evening News Insight – May 28, 2022

🔸 Evaluation of answer sheets for the annual Plus II Examination-2022 will commence from June 2.

🔸 African lioness “Ganga” dies of snakebite at Nandankanan zoo.

🔸Bollywood star Sonu Sood meets Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar.

🔸 Massive crackdown on Gupch up vendors in Cuttack city.

🔸 Duplicate sauce manufacturing units busted in Cuttack, 1 detained.

🔸 Illegal firearms racket busted in Puri; Guns seized, 7 arrested.

🔸 Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter.

🔸 DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially abled child on May 7.

🔸 Four cases of B.A. 4 variant and three cases of B.A. 5 variant of Omicron detected in Maharashtra.

🔸 No female worker shall be bound to work without her written consent before 6 am & after 7 pm, UP Govt orders.

🔸 PM Narendra Modi inaugurates world’s first Nano Urea Liquid plant in Gandhinagar.

🔸 Punjab: AAP names two Padma awardees Balbir Singh Seechewal & Vikramjit Sahney for Rajya Sabha polls.

🔸 Court permits Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Abu Dhabi to attend/ participate in IIFA awards 2022 amid money laundering case probe.

🔸 Monkeypox may slow down but not be eliminated: Report.

🔸 Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where the company is not allowed first to sell & service cars: Elon Musk.