Evening News Insight – May 28, 2022

🔸Evaluation of answer sheets for the annual Plus II Examination-2022 will commence from June 2.
🔸African lioness “Ganga” dies of snakebite at Nandankanan zoo.
🔸Bollywood star Sonu Sood meets Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar.
🔸Massive crackdown on Gupchup vendors in Cuttack city.
🔸Duplicate sauce manufacturing units busted in Cuttack, 1 detained.
🔸Illegal firearms racket busted in Puri; Guns seized, 7 arrested.
🔸Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter.
🔸DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially abled child on May 7.
🔸Four cases of B.A. 4 variant and three cases of B.A. 5 variant of Omicron detected in Maharashtra.
🔸No female worker shall be bound to work without her written consent before 6 am & after 7 pm, UP Govt orders.
🔸PM Narendra Modi inaugurates world’s first Nano Urea Liquid plant in Gandhinagar.
🔸Punjab: AAP names two Padma awardees Balbir Singh Seechewal & Vikramjit Sahney for Rajya Sabha polls.
🔸Court permits Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Abu Dhabi to attend/ participate in IIFA awards 2022 amid money laundering case probe.
🔸Monkeypox may slow down but not be eliminated: Report.
🔸Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where the company is not allowed first to sell & service cars: Elon Musk.
🔸WHO to begin COVID-19 vaccination drive in Afghanistan from June.
