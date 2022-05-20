Evening News Insight – May 20, 2022

Bail Plea Rejected; Prashanta Jagdev sent to Jail
➡️ Orissa High Court rejects bail to MLA Prashant Jagdev in road rage case.

➡️ Supreme Court puts Odisha Universities Amendment Act ON HOLD after hearing UGC’s challenge against the validity of the Act; sends notices to Odisha Govt to reply within 3 months.

➡️Polling in the upcoming bypoll to the Brajrajnagar Assembly constituency will be held at a total of 279 booths including five pink booths exclusively reserved for women voters.

➡️ The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack is all set to host the upcoming match between hosts India and South Africa on June 12 with full seating capacity of around 45,000 spectators.

➡️RBI to pay Rs 30,307 crore dividend to govt for FY22.

➡️ SC transfers Gyanvapi mosque dispute case from Varanasi civil court to district court judge.

➡️ Allahabad High Court adjourns hearing on Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue till July 6.

➡️ Death toll due to landslides in Arunachal rises to eight.

➡️ SC sends Hyderabad encounter probe report to HC, orders its sharing with parties.

➡️ RBI permits trade transactions with Sri Lanka in Indian rupee.

➡️ G7 countries eye USD 18 billion aid for Ukraine defence: German finance minister Christian Lindner.

➡️ US President Joe Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and tech shortage on agenda.

➡️ Sri Lanka closes schools, asks officials not to report to work amid fuel shortage.

➡️ Russia to stop natural gas supply to Finland from tomorrow.

