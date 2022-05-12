Evening News Insight – May 12, 2022

India, today successfully fired the Extended Range Version of BrahMos Air launched missile from Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

By Sagarika Satapathy
 ➡️ 33 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1278972.
 
➡️ Mahanadi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Talcher of Angul district gets Govt’s nod, to offer admissions to 100 MBBS students annually.
 
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik asks forest department officials to prepare a plan for significant reduction in forest fire incidents.
 
➡️ Odisha Congress releases 40-member star campaigners’ list for Brajrajnagar Bypoll.
 
➡️ A Kashmiri Pandit Government employee shot dead in J&K.
➡️IAS officer Pooja Singhal suspended after arrest in money laundering case.
 
➡️ United National Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.
 
➡️ First image of supermassive black hole in centre of Milky Way revealed.
 
➡️ Global crypto market sheds $275 bn as 2nd largest digital currency loses 20% in 24 hrs.
