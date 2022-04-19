Evening News Insight – April 19, 2022

➡️ Odisha govt announces bonus and other allowances for Kendu leaf pluckers and workers; sanctions Rs 120 crore is to be done.

➡️ IMD issues Thunderstorm alert for Odisha; Rain, 40-50 kmph wind likely in a few districts of Odisha.

➡️ Government Extends Insurance Scheme For Covid-19 Health Workers For 6 Months.

➡️ Covid: Positivity rate in Delhi saw nearly three-fold surge between April 11-18, reports PTI

➡️ Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi’s Rohini court sends accused Yunus alias Sonu to four days of police custody.

➡️ MHA designates LeT’s Sheikh Sajad as terrorist.

➡️ Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar appointed as next Director-General of Military Operations.

➡️ PM Modi to inaugurate the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.

➡️ Cooperative Movement Can Give Strength To Aatmanirbhar Bharat Campaign: PM Modi At Banas Dairy In Gujarat.

➡️ Kerala government rejects reports on submission of Covid data to Centre.

➡️ Kabul Explosion: The death toll from explosions in western Kabul has exceeded 20.

➡️ Russia calls on Ukrainian forces to “Immediately Lay Down Arms.”

➡️ Over $115 million urgently needed to assist Ukrainian farmers: Food and Agriculture Organization.

➡️ The exchange of Covid-19 -related meds between Bangladesh and India has been considered a role model of good neighborhood diplomacy. I thank the Govt of India & WHO for taking this much-needed initiative: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in a virtual address.