TNI Evening News Headlines – November 11, 2020

Odisha News

👉 PM Modi inaugurates new office-cum-residential complex of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) at Cuttack.

👉 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya at Hatiota in Ganjam district and Patharchepa in Balangir have been ranked among India’s top Government schools in two categories.

👉 Eco Retreat Odisha to be held at 5 locations this year – Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Hirakud, Konark and Satkosia.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 59 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 5 quarantine, 54 local contact cases and 75 recoveries; taking the total positive cases to 29896 in the Capital City.

👉 93 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 1,340 Covid-19 recoveries today including 159 from Khordha, 106 from Sundargarh, 99 from Cuttack and 86 from Bolangir. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 292477.

👉 6 members of a family found dead at their home at Sanrapada village in Balangir Dist.

👉 Odisha Crime Branch submits status report in Orissa High Court; says, no evidence of murder found in Aditya Dash case.

👉 Sarua land case: Khordha District & Sessions Judge Court grants bail to former CFO of OTV, Manoranjan Sarangi.

👉 Property worth over Rs 4.88 crore seized from a ganja mafia in Panaraguda area of Nabarangpur district.

👉 The Commissionerate Police seized 15 quintals of fake chili and turmeric powder in Cuttack; 3 held.

India News

👉 Arnab Goswami walks out of Taloja Jail after Supreme Court granted him interim bail. SC also grants interim bail to 2 others on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each.

👉 Delhi: PM Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Amit Shah take part in the event organised for celebrating the victory of NDA in Bihar Elections 2020.

👉 No pre-final exam for classes 10, 12 in West Bengal, announces CM Mamata Banerjee.

👉 Union Cabinet approves production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for ten key sectors for enhancing India’s manufacturing capabilities and exports.

👉 Dalai Lama writes to Nitish Kumar; congratulates him for the election victory.

👉 J&K HC Bar Association cancels yearly election, forms ad hoc committee.

👉 Delhi Govt extends validity of vehicle-related documents till 31 December, 2020 keeping in mind to prevent the spread of #COVID19.

👉 Cinema halls allowed to reopen in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh.

👉 Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today.

World News

👉 Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa passes away at the age of 84.

👉 Russia says its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19.

👉 Brazil allows trials of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine to resume.