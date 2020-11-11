100-Word Edit: Modi’s Big Message on Bihar

There was a time when Nitish Kumar had snubbed Modi and vowed to ensure Sangh-mukt Bharat. Much water has flowed under the bridge since then. BJP has now become the leading NDA partner in Bihar.

There is little doubt that Nitish had almost lost the polls, but was saved by Modi. And, the PM allowed him to continue as the CM although BJP won 74 seats against JD(U)’s 43.

In his ‘Thanksgiving’ speech, Modi’s message was loud and clear – only BJP gained in Bihar as people of the state trust the party. BJP’s era has just begun in Bihar.