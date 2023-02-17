Elon Musk shuts 2 of 3 Twitter Offices in India

TNI Bureau: Billionaire Twitter Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk has reportedly shut two of three offices in India, said people declining to be identified as the information is private.

According to them, Musk shut his offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. However, the company continues to operate an office in the southern tech hub of Bengaluru that mostly houses engineers.

The Twitter CEO shut the two Indian offices with an aim to slash costs and get the struggling social media service in the black.

It is to be noted here that Twitter fired more than 90% of its roughly 200-plus staff in India late last year.