Electric Vehicles in India – A Step towards Clean Mobility

TNI Bureau: Reiterating its commitment to the Paris Agreement, the Government of India has planned to convert 15% of the total vehicles in the country to electric by 2024.

Electric vehicle including Fully electric cars, Buses, Motorcycles, Scooters, Bicycles, Mini pick up trucks and electric rickshaws has been rolled out in India.

Transport Ministry estimated that while, nearly 400,000 registered electric vehicles run in India, Uttar Pradesh leads the race with nearly 139,000 e-vehicles.

Most of these electric vehicles are e-rickshaws and e-carts, which received legal status in 2015.

The Electric Cars available in India

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Kona Electric has gone on sale in India at an introductory price of Rs 25.30 lakh but it could see a drop in price of up to Rs 1.40 lakh in coming weeks. It has 3-year/unlimited warranty as standard, and an 8-year/1.6 lakh kilometre warranty for the battery.

Mahindra e-Verito

Mahindra has launched the e-Verito sedan at Rs 9.5 Lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively. The Mahindra E Verito is offered with a 72V maintenance free battery. It has a claimed range of 110km (e2o = 120km), with the top speed rated at a modest 86 kmph. Mahindra offers 3 years / 1,00,000 kms warranty with the Verito sedan.

Tata Tigor EV 2019

Tata Tigor EV has gone on sale in India at an price of Rs.9.99 Lakhs and going up to Rs 10.09 lakh. It cannot be registered for personal use, available only for fleet operators. It comes with a 3-year and 1,25,000km warranty.

Upcoming Electric Cars In India

Atom Motors ‘Graphene-22’ (Expected Price & Launch Date: Not available)

& Launch Date: Not available) MG eZS (Expected Price: ₹ 20 Lakhs, Expected Launch in India: December 2019)

Nissan Leaf (Expected Price: Rs. 30 Lakhs, Expected Launch in India: Mar 26, 2020)

Audi e-tron (Expected Price: Rs. 1.5 Cr, Expected Launch in India: Nov 02, 2019)

Jaguar I-Pace (Expected Price: Rs. 58.0 Lakh, Expected Launch in India: Jul 15, 2020)

Mahindra KUV100 Electric (Expected Price: Rs. 10 lakh, Expected Launch in India: mid-2019)

Govt Offer

Cenre has allocated Rs 10,000 crore to the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme. Only registered eVehicles will be allowed for incentives under FAME-II scheme.

Government will provide additional income tax deduction of 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on loans taken to purchase electric vehicles (EV), in a move to make EVs affordable to consumers.

Customs duty is being exempted on certain parts of electric vehicles.

Use of Electric Vehicles Worldwide

The number of electric vehicles rose to 5.6 million worldwide at the beginning of 2019 with China alone accounts for 2.6 million electric cars followed by USA with 1.1 million electric vehicles last year.

Other countries including Norway, Japan, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Canada and Sweden have also want to completely give up gas and diesel cars in favour of cleaner vehicles.