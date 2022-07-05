ECB investigates Racial Slur against Indian Fans

Insight Bureau: The fifth test between England and India was riddled with racism. A segment of Indian cricket fans present at the 5th Test venue were racially abused at the towards the end of the fourth day of the match at Edgbaston.

As England and India put on a spectacle of cricket at Edgbaston, a section of England fans reportedly racially abused some Indian fans on Day 4. On Monday evening after the end of the game, several allegations were made on social media. An inquest into allegations of racial abuse in the crowd is underway at Edgbaston.

In fact, it was claimed that the stewards present at the venue asked the Indian fans to sit while they allowed the abuse to continue.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Edgbaston authorities have taken note of the incident and have promised to take action.

The ECB also issued a statement, which read: “We are very concerned by reports of racial slurs at today’s friendly. We are in contact with colleagues in Edgbaston who will be investigating.