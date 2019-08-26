Dharmendra launches commencement of work for 10th City Gas Distribution bidding round

TNI Bureau: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan has launched the commencement of work for 10th City Gas Distribution (CGD) bidding round at New Delhi on Monday.
After the 9th and 10th CGD Bidding, CGD pipeline network is being extended to 1.74 Lakh Km which will cover 50 Geographical Areas (GAs) in 124 districts.
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the 10th CGD bidding Round on 22 November 2018.
Key Points:
- Govt. is committed to facilitate Environment-friendly and cheaper natural gas to all
- 10th round covered 50 GAs spread over 14 states and 124 districts
- Household PNG connections have seen a rise from 4 lakh consumers in 2014 to 50.43 lakh consumers
- Over 70% of the country’s population and 52.73% of the area, more than 400 districts will be covered under the CGD, after the completion of the 10th round
- From 34 Geographical Areas in 2014, the CGD network is being expanded to 288 gas authorities throughout the Country
Comments are closed.