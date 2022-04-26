Covid Vaccine for 6-12 age group

Insight Bureau: Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given restricted emergency use authorisation to BharatBiotech’s Covaxin for children between the age of 6-12 years, sources said. DCGI has also granted emergency use authorisation to Corbevax for the children aged 5-12.

Covaxin, is currently being administered to children in the age group of 15-18 years.

The Company has been asked to submit safety data including the data on adverse event with due analysis every 15 days for the first two months & monthly thereafter upto 5 months by DCGI.

Meanwhile, DCGI has granted emergency use authorisation to ZycovD (Zydus Cadila vaccine) for children above the age of 12 years.

Notably, vaccination for children aged 15-18 years started in January. In March, vaccination was extended to children above 12 years.

Earlier, government’s expert committee said that the fourth wave of Covid 19 pandemic will soon hit the country which will affect the children mostly.