Covid Spike: Containment Zone returns to Bhubaneswar

Insight Bureau: As Khordha district continues to report a high number of cases, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday reintroduced the containment zones to bring down the cases.

As per the notification of the BMC, the Rajendra Vihar Apartment in the Forest Park area of the Capital city declared as ‘containment zone’ due to detection of several COVID-19 cases.

Restrictions imposed by BMC:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ No public shall be allowed to move into the containment zone and the inhabitants within the containment zone shall not move out.

➡️ All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain in home. All the shopping establishment of whatsoever nature shall be closed immediately.

➡️ All the Government and private institutions located within the boundary of the containment zone is hereby closed forthwith.

➡️ BMC will supply essentials and ensure medical requirements for the inhabitants in the containment zones.