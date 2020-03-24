CoronaVirus Update: Panic grips Italy, Spain & USA

TNI Bureau: Corona Virus continued to play havoc in Italy, Spain and USA with more deaths and positive cases being reported everyday.

Italy remains worst affected with the death roll reaching 6,077. 602 new deaths were reported yesterday. 4,790 new positive cases were also reported, taking the number to 63,927. 23 doctors treating the COVID-19 patients died in Italy.

Situation is very alarming in the USA. 2,411 new cases were reported by the country along with 29 deaths. While the death toll in the USA has gone up to 582, number of positive cases has risen to 46,145. New York now accounts for 183 deaths and 23,230 Coronavirus positive cases.

434 people died in Spain yesterday, taking the death toll to 2,206. 4,321 positive cases were reoported, as the number went up to 35,136.

Situation is no different in France. The country reported 186 new deaths and 3,838 positive cases yesterday. The death toll in France now stands at 860 while the number of positive cases has gone up to 19,856.