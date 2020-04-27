Corona Updates from USA and Europe – April 26

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported 1,157 new deaths in the last 24 hours along with 26,509 new cases of Coronavirus. Death Toll in the USA has crossed 55,000 mark, while number of positive cases has topped 987,000. There has been a sharp decline in number of positive cases as well as death numbers in the USA compared to the last few days.

Death toll has fallen in UK, Italy, Spain, France and other parts of Europe on Sunday, which is seen as a relief for the world. Number of positive cases and deaths fell in COVID Hotbed New York too.

Spain reported 288 new deaths and 2,870 cases while Italy reported 260 deaths and 2,324 cases on Sunday. 242 new deaths and 612 cases were reported from France. UK reported 413 new deaths and 4,463 cases.

India too witnessed a decline in number of Corona +VE cases and deaths yesterday. 1,396 new cases and 48 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Active cases now stand at 20,835. 6,185 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated. Death Toll stands at 872.

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide stands at 2,993,262. Global COVID-19 death toll has crossed 206,915 mark. 812,966 people have recovered so far.

USA Corona Update:

👉 1,157 new deaths; 26,509 confirmed cases in last 24 hours.

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 55,413; Number of Cases – 987,160.

👉 New York accounts for 31% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 118,781 COVID-19 patients in the US have recovered so far.

👉 USA has conducted over 5.4 million tests so far.

👉 New York reports 367 new deaths; 5,902 new positive cases.

👉 New York State Data: 22,275 deaths; 293,991 COVID-19 cases.

Europe Corona Update:

👉 Spain: Total Cases – 226,629; Deaths – 23,190

👉 Italy: Total Cases – 197,675; Deaths – 26,644

👉 France: Total Cases – 162,100; Deaths – 22,856

👉 Germany: Total Cases – 157,770; Deaths – 5,976

👉 UK: Total Cases – 152,840; Deaths – 20,732

👉 Turkey: Total Cases – 110,130; Deaths – 2,805

👉 Belgium: Total Cases – 46,134; Deaths – 7,094

👉 Netherlands: Total Cases – 37,845; Deaths – 4,475