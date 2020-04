Corona Update @ USA – April 9, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported 1,973 new deaths in the last 24 hours along with 36,343 new cases of Coronavirus. The COVID-19 death toll in the US has now crossed 14,000. Number of positive cases stands at 435,128.

France has reported 541 COVID-19 deaths and 3,881 positive cases – one of its lowest daily deaths in the recent days. Italy has reported 542 deaths while Spain witnessed 747 new deaths and 3,836 positive cases. 938 new deaths were reported from the UK. Germany reported 230 new deaths followed by Belgium (205).

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide have reached 1,518,773. Global COVID-19 death toll has crossed 88,505.

USA Corona Update:

👉 1,973 new deaths; 36,343 confirmed cases in last 24 hours

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 14,795; Number of Cases – 435,128.

👉 USA has conducted 2.1 million tests so far. Number of positive cases – 435,128. Recovered – 22,891.

👉 New York accounts for 35% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 779 new deaths reported from New York State; 10,480 new cases.

👉 New York City reports 5,603 new cases of Coronavirus and 716 new deaths in 24 hours.

👉 Total cases in New York City – 80,204; Deaths – 4,260

👉 New York State – 6,268 deaths; 151,171 cases

👉 New Jersey – 1,504 deaths; 47,437 cases

👉 Michigan – 959 deaths; 20,346 cases

👉 California – 505 deaths; 19,031 cases

👉 Louisiana – 652 deaths; 17,030 cases

👉 Massachusetts – 433 deaths; 16,790 cases

👉 Florida – 323 deaths; 15,698 cases

👉 Pennsylvania – 314 deaths; 16,743 cases

👉 Illinois – 462 deaths; 15,078 cases

👉 Washington – 431 deaths; 9,342 cases

👉 Georgia – 370 deaths; 10,204 cases

👉 Texas – 195 deaths; 10,065 cases