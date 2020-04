Corona Update @ USA – April 7, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported 1,280 new deaths in the last 24 hours along with 30,459 new cases of Coronavirus. The COVID-19 death toll in the US has now crossed 10,000. Number of positive cases stands at 368,079.

France has reported 833 COVID-19 deaths – sharp rise after a low yesterday. Italy has reported 636 deaths while Spain witnessed 528 new deaths. 439 new deaths were reported from the UK.

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide have reached 1,347,235. Global COVID-19 death toll has crossed 74,700.

USA Corona Update:

👉 1,280 new deaths; 30,459 confirmed cases in last 24 hours

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 10,941; Number of Cases – 368,079

👉 USA has conducted 1.8 million tests so far. Number of positive cases – 368,079. Recovered – 19,810.

👉 New York accounts for 36% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 599 new deaths reported from New York State; 8,658 new cases.

👉 New York City reports 3,821 new cases of Coronavirus and 266 new deaths

👉 Total cases in New York City – 68,776; Deaths – 2,738

👉 New York State – 4,758 deaths; 131,916 cases

👉 New Jersey – 1,003 deaths; 41,090 cases

👉 Michigan – 727 deaths; 17,221 cases

👉 California – 385 deaths; 16,342 cases

👉 Louisiana – 512 deaths; 14,867 cases

👉 Massachusetts – 260 deaths; 13,837 cases

👉 Florida – 254 deaths; 13,629 cases

👉 Pennsylvania – 179 deaths; 13,127 cases

👉 Illinois – 307 deaths; 12,262 cases

👉 Washington – 381 deaths; 8,384 cases

👉 Georgia – 294 deaths; 7,558 cases

👉 Texas – 151 deaths; 8,088 cases