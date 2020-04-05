Corona News Update @ USA – April 5, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported 1,336 deaths in the last 24 hours along with 33,591 new cases of Coronavirus. The COVID-19 death toll in the US has now crossed 8,000. Number of positive cases crosses 300,000 mark.

France has reported 1,053 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, taking the death toll in the state to 7,560. Italy has also reported 681deaths while Spain witnessed 749 new deaths. 708 new deaths were reported from the UK too.

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide have crossed 1,200,000 mark. Global COVID-19 death toll has topped 64,000.

USA Corona Update:

👉 1,336 new deaths; 33,591 confirmed cases in last 24 hours

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 8,454; Number of Cases – 311,635

👉 USA has conducted 1.6 million tests so far. Number of positive cases – 311,635. Recovered – 14,825.

👉 New York Police Department reports 10th COVID-19 death. New York accounts for 37% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 630 new deaths reported from New York State alone.

👉 New York City reports 4,561 new cases of Coronavirus and 387 new deaths

👉 Total cases in New York City – 60,850; Deaths – 2,254

👉 New York State – 3,565 deaths; 114,775 cases

👉 New Jersey – 846 deaths; 34,124 cases

👉 Michigan – 540 deaths; 14,225 cases

👉 California – 321 deaths; 13,927 cases

👉 Louisiana – 409 deaths; 12,496 cases

👉 Massachusetts – 216 deaths; 11,736 cases

👉 Florida – 195 deaths; 11,545 cases

👉 Pennsylvania – 136 deaths; 10,415 cases

👉 Illinois – 243 deaths; 10,357 cases

👉 Washington – 314 deaths; 7,591 cases

👉 Georgia – 208 deaths; 6,383 cases

👉 Texas – 111 deaths; 6,359 cases