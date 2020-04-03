Corona News Update @ USA – April 3, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) recorded 864 new deaths and 28,698 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours. However, the AFP quoting John Hopkins, put the death toll at 1,169.

The death toll in the USA climbed to 6,095 while number of positive cases now stand at 245,373.

Corona Update @ USA:

👉 64 new deaths and 28,698 COVID-19 positive cases in 24 hours.

👉 US Death Toll – 6,095; Total Cases – 245,373.

👉 New York City reports 4,000 new cases and 188 new deaths. Death Toll – 1,562; Total Cases – 49,707.

👉 New York State – 2,538 deaths and 93,053 confirmed cases of Coronavirus till date.

👉 8,669 new cases in last 24 hours in New York in the last 24 hours along with 432 new deaths.

👉 New Jersey – 537 deaths and 25,590 COVID-19 cases.

👉 California – 246 deaths and 11,207 COVID cases.

👉 Michigan – 417 deaths and 10,791 positive cases.

👉 Louisiana – 310 deaths; 9,150 cases.

👉 Florida – 144 deaths; 9,008 cases.

👉 Massachusetts – 154 deaths; 8,996 cases.

👉 Illinois – 157 deaths; 7,695 cases.

👉 Pennsylvania – 90 deaths; 7,264 cases.

👉 Washington – 272 deaths; 6,585 cases.

👉 Georgia – 176 deaths; 5,444 cases.

👉 Texas – 77 deaths; 4,823 cases.

👉 Connecticut – 112 deaths; 3,823 cases.

👉 231 inmates and 223 staff members in New York City jails tested positive for Corona.

👉 More than 1,500 members of the New York Police Department have tested positive for Coronavirus, 1,354 are uniformed officers.

👉 Oprah Winfrey donates $10 million for coronavirus relief efforts in the U.S.

👉 US President Donald Trump tests negative for Corona.