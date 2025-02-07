BJP Confident of Delhi Crown; AAP Defiant

New Delhi: On the eve of the Delhi Assembly election results, both BJP and AAP remained confident of victory, heightening political drama. While exit polls predicted a BJP majority, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal dismissed them, alleging BJP’s attempts to poach AAP candidates—claims the BJP denied.

The party’s leaders, including Bansuri Swaraj and Arun Singh, asserted that Delhiites rejected AAP’s governance and desired a “double-engine government” under PM Modi. Meanwhile, the Election Commission refuted AAP’s accusations of irregularities. With counting set for Saturday, all eyes are on whether BJP will end its 27-year exile from Delhi’s power corridors.