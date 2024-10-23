Coast Guard Region (North East) ready to face Cyclone Dana Challenge

TNI Bureau: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Region (North East), has undertaken extensive preparedness measures in view of the Cyclonic Storm ‘DANA’.
In anticipation of the cyclone, Indian Coast Guard Ships (ICGS) have been deployed at sea, ready to respond to any distress calls or untoward incidents. These ships are fully equipped to conduct Search and Rescue (SAR) operations in case of emergencies, with all necessary resources on board to provide assistance to vessels and individuals in distress.
Disaster Relief Teams (DRTs) have been kept on high alert at key strategic locations to render immediate assistance onshore and offshore. These teams are trained and equipped to provide rapid response and support in post-cyclone rescue and relief efforts, including medical aid, evacuation, and rehabilitation measures for those affected.
Additionally, the Coast Guard is maintaining close coordination with other government agencies, including the State Disaster Management Authorities, the Indian Navy, and local administration, to ensure an integrated approach to disaster management.
