ABVP wins Big in DUSU Elections 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
ABVP wins Big in DUSU Elections 2025
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), supported by the RSS, secured a significant victory in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election, got 3 out of 4 posts.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
ABVP’s Aryan Maan defeated NSUI’s Joselyn to get elected as President. ABVP won President, Secretary and Joint Secretary posts. NSUI settles for Vice President post.
ABVP wins Big in DUSU Elections 2025
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.