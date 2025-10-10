Centre Advises Odisha, Other States on Safe Use of Cough Syrups for Children

Bhubaneswar: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has advised all states and union territories, including Odisha, to ensure cautious use of cough syrups for children below five years of age.

The advisory follows reports of child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly linked to toxic cough syrups. It urges doctors and pharmacists to prescribe and dispense such medicines only when necessary, highlighting that most cough and cold cases in children are self-limiting and usually recover without medication.

According to the guidelines, cough syrups should not be given to children under two years, and their use is generally discouraged for those under five. For older children, any use must follow a careful medical assessment and close supervision regarding dosage.

The Health Ministry has recommended non-medicinal remedies such as rest, adequate fluid intake, and other supportive care as the first response to cough and cold in young children.

The state’s Health and Family Welfare Department said all healthcare providers in both government and private sectors have been directed to follow these standards. Parents and caregivers have also been urged to strictly follow medical advice for the safety and wellbeing of their children.