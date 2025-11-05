Boat Sailing Ceremony Marks Kartika Purnima at Delhi’s Hauz Khas Jagannath Temple

New Delhi: The Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas, New Delhi, came alive with colour and devotion on the occasion of Kartika Purnima, as devotees gathered for the traditional Boat Sailing Ceremony. The event, organised by the temple’s management committee Sree Neelachal Seva Sangha, drew hundreds of Odia and non-Odia devotees from Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The temple and its surrounding premises, especially the pond area near the fountain, were beautifully decorated for the celebration. The day began with a special puja dedicated to the four presiding deities. Later, priests performed rituals near a decorated boat placed in the pond, while women devotees performed aarti.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood and his wife Anu Sood attended the ceremony as guests. The temple’s secretary Ravindranath Pradhan led the symbolic boat sailing amid chants of “Aaa Kaa Maa Bai,” along with devotional music, conch blowing, and the rhythmic sounds of ghanta, kartala, mardala, and mrudanga.

The sight of the boat gliding across the pond was both spiritual and symbolic, representing the historic voyages once made by ancient Odia traders to Southeast Asian islands such as Bali, Java, Sumatra, and Borneo. The ceremony served as a tribute to Odisha’s rich maritime heritage and cultural traditions.

The cultural performances were another highlight of the evening. Popular singers Anindita Das, Anuradha Panigrahi, and Gopinath Panigrahi captivated the audience with their soulful renditions. Guru Nityananda Das and his troupe, which included differently-abled artists, performed graceful Odissi and folk dances. Comedian Golu kept the crowd entertained with his humour, while Swarnaprava Pati anchored the programme.

Devotees were also served Habisha Prasad, a traditional offering prepared specially for the occasion. Several dignitaries attended the event, including Abani Sahu, Guru Prasad Mishra, Sabita Pradhan, Reeta Patra, Sanjay Mishra, Bishnu Pradhan, Dr. Shaktisudha Samantray, and Rupali Aparajita Mohanty.

The event’s success was credited to the dedicated organising team of Sree Neelachal Seva Sangha, led by President Bighneshwar Rout, Secretary Ravindranath Pradhan, Vice-Presidents Ravi Pani and Gajendra Prasad Samant, and several committee members. The temple’s manager Rashmi Ranjan Behera, assistant managers, and priests also played key roles in ensuring smooth arrangements for the grand celebration.